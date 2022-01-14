A new beauty flagship store in NCR

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANSlife) Boddess.com, a beauty retailer, has opened its first flagship store in Gurugram's Ambience Mall. It now has 1700 square feet of beauty area dedicated to top international brands in skincare, make-up, haircare, and body care, following its successful online launch with over 100+ beauty brands. The store smoothly integrates its features to create a genuinely unique customer trip, powered by Digital Tools, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Shopping experiences.





Supermodel Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics, Korean Luxury Skincare brand Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Innisfree, Natural Skincare brand; Caudalie, the Cult Make up brand; Anastasia Beverly Hills, Cruelty Free & Vegan Skincare and Body care brand; The Body Shop, luxury Haircare brands Kevin Murphy and Olaplex are among the brands featured in the store. Issey Miyake, Carolina Herrera, Mont Blanc, Paco Rabanne, Burberry, Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, and others are among the premium names represented.'



Juice Beauty, an award-winning international farm-to-beauty company, makes its debut retail appearance in India here. Over the coming few weeks, it will introduce a number of unique international brands to its online and offline stores, giving customers a true Omni-channel experience.



Men's grooming has been given its own section for the first time to cater to this fascinating segment of the beauty business. The store also features a number of well-known D2C native companies such as Minimalist, Dot & Key, and The Man Company.



The brand encourages its audience to take a look into the future of digital beauty retail in India, using Augmented Reality Technology and Virtual Beauty Tools. From skin analyzers and make-up try-on mirrors to interactive screens and immersive zones, to several strategically placed contact points, clients are given a seamless digital and physical experience.



The Boddess Store is the Ultimate Product Destination, with curated beauty ranges, touchless technology, smart personalization, and elevated service stations staffed by best-in-class specialists such as skin experts, make-up artists, hair experts, and beauty advisers.



Speaking at the launch Ritika Sharma, Founder and CEO, Boddess [House of Beauty] ‘With the opening of our first flagship store, we are excited to bring a one-of-a-kind beauty retail experience to all beauty enthusiasts. From launching Boddess as a multi-beauty wellness platform in the digital space to seeing it manifest in the physical realm in the second year, it has been an incredible journey. The experiential-led store is an amalgamation of technology, services, and personalization and is fully equipped to answer all your beauty queries. The seamless integration of the physical and digital touch points will deliver a captivating in-store experience, benefiting consumers and bringing us one step closer to them. Keeping customer satisfaction and safety paramount, we have implemented all essential hygiene protocols to safeguard the health of our customers and employees. Our touchless digital beauty tools enable us to maintain the right safety for our consumers. We are excited and ready to welcome shoppers to the new store.'



Key Features of the store:



First ever entry of D2C brands in an experiential & premium retail space: Minimalist, Dot & Key, The Man Company & mCaffeine.



Dedicated men's grooming section: Capitalizing on the most evolving segments in the beauty industry, for the first time in retail, a dedicated men's grooming section has been created to cater to the growing needs of male consumers.





Experiential Zones:



Nail Bar: Ensuring high-quality nail services, the nail bar includes nail extensions and nail art with the option of getting embellished, ombre designs, and more. One can swing by for a quick touch up or ease into the section's tranquil environment.



Hair Bar: The in-store hair care section displays the brand's endeavor to approach holistic well-being by offering their customers a spa-like treatment with a dedicated area for hair washes, styling and massages. Not only this, the bar also provides the choice of hair s tyle specifically suited as per one's facial features and hair texture.



Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bar: This unique Brow Bar features Anastasia Beverly Hills patented Golden Ratio Brow service. Anastasia Beverly Hills brow experts are equipped to help customers discover the perfect brow shape according to their face structure.



Physical Touch-points.



Magic Mirror: Powered by Machine Learning Technology, the Magic Mirrors installed in the store allow consumers to have a touchless and Virtual Skin Diagnosis and provides access to a tailor-made skin- care regime. The Magic Mirror screen also substitutes as their advanced Makeup Try-on feature that allows consumers to scroll and skim through a wide range of beauty products and find their perfect shades that they can try on virtually.



Click & Collect: To round up a seamless and technologically interactive shopping experience, the store provides a "click and collect" system where the customer can buy or order products from the website and collect them from the store.



App In Store Screens: The Store also hosts Boddess.com interactive APP that enables customers to digitally navigate, surf product catalogue and place orders. The inbuilt application visible on the screen further informs the user of events and happenings, new and exclusive product launches, latest promotions and trending.



QR Codes: QR codes are placed across the store on bestselling products to enable customers to scan and explore the products online



