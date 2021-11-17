A love track out of nowhere on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'

By Priyanka Kanoj

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' has been consistent in providing viral content to the audience. With multiple groups and non-stop tasks, the 'Bigg Boss' house has become like a pressure cooker.





Also, the emerging of the newest love track between the so-called friends has become a cringe show for the viewers.



Siri and Shanmukh, who has been wearing a mask of friends, as slowly starting a love track. With their constant hugs and kisses, the show has become a cringe show for the family audience in the Telugu states. Siri and Shanmukh caught up in a silly fight, after which Siri locked herself in the bathroom and started hitting herself.



The duo who had named their relationship 'friendship', is slowly trying to twist it into a love affair. While Siri and Shannu were spotted together all the time, they are usually seen hugging, pampering, or kissing each other. But, in the last episode, Shanmukh had shared with Sree Ramachandra that he is emotionally attached to Siri, while he is still committed to other relationship outside the reality show. These discussions and sudden flips about the duo's relationship are not well-received by the audience.



Multiple love tracks and public displays of love are irrelevant in the context of the Telugu audience. Also both Siri and Shanmukh have different lives with respective lovers outside the house, these actions are just not accepted well by the audience.



Some of the viewers also want Siri to get eliminated from the show, as she caused self-harm, which has become a mental disturbance to the other contestants as well. Well, the makers need to take a call, as in such reality shows self-harm is offensive and can land the contestant into big trouble.



