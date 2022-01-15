A good night's sleep

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANSlife) Experts say that a typical adult needs six to eight unbroken hours of sleep per night. But who wants a restless night's sleep this year? Sleep deprivation causes dizziness throughout the day. There are a variety of reasons for sleep disturbances, one of which is the mattress issue. Back and neck pain can also be caused by sleeping on the wrong mattress. A good mattress is beneficial in more ways than one, check out these options for a good night's sleep:





Livpure's ORTHO-X (Advanced) Memory Foam Mattress



This mattress is designed specifically for people who suffer from back pain. It has cool gel shape-retention memory foam and 5-inch high-density support foam for optimal back and posture support. The cool gel memory foam adjusts to the temperature of the room. The sensitive memory foam conforms to the shape of one's spine, reducing the risk of back problems. Its washable and breathable bamboo fibre outer cover is easy to maintain. It costs Rs 7,897 and is available online through Livpure Sleep's website, as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and Pepperfry.



Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress



When your spine is crooked, an Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is the finest option. Wakefit's Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress has been improved to provide targeted relief. This means it's built with diverse zones to meet the support needs of various portions of your body, from the heaviest to the lightest. This aligns your spine and provides greater comfort for your entire body, ensuring that you wake up feeling refreshed every morning. The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress moulds to your body, offering consistent support and increasing your comfort. It costs Rs 5,133 and is available online through Wakefit's website, as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and Pepperfry.



PEPS Spine guard Mattress



Peps is India's largest inner spring mattress manufacturer, with a product line that rivals the world's best. Wake up with no aches and pains by sleeping on a Spine Guard mattress. The innovative Memory Foam softens in the right places to support you along your body's natural lines and contours. This maintains optimal spine alignment and relieves pressure on specific body areas. There will be no more tossing and turning in your bed in quest of a comfy spot. There will be no more aching backs. It costs 20,293 and is available online through Peps India's website, as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and Pepperfry.



Kurl-on Relax Mattress



Kurl-on is one of India's oldest mattress manufacturers. Its brand name encompasses a wide range of home comfort products, from mattresses to furnishings. The company is a pioneer in the field of choir mattresses. The thick high-density layer of PU foam in Relax by Kurlon is designed for greater comfort. For high-end comfort, the mattress is composed of poly cotton tapestry and filled with high-quality 32 density PU foam. Thickness that is uniform PU foam core layer provides medium-firm body support. On top, a high-density PU foam blanket can withstand weight and provides exceptional core support. Mattress made to order - polyester tapestry fitted with a web tape finish that keeps the threads locked in place. Kurlon, the company's website, as well as Amazon, sell it at a price of Rs 5,824.



Sleepyhead Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress



Sleep in whichever position you like; our multi-layered mattress will keep you comfortable and let you wake up feeling refreshed. This mattress is the first and original Sleepyhead mattress, and it's as supportive as your mother. It's the perfect balance of support and comfort, with layers of memory foam and springy breathable foam for that cocoon-like feeling. The Sleepyhead Original mattress is made up of multiple layers that provide the ideal orthopaedic support: ultra soft foam, pressure-relieving memory foam, and high-density foam. Memory foam, which was invented by NASA, conforms to your body, reducing stress pressure points and allowing your body to recover itself as you sleep. It costs Rs 7,499 and is available on SleepyHead's website, as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and Pepperfry.



