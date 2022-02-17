Zuckerberg elevates Meta's policy head to president of global affairs

San Francisco, Feb 17 (IANS) Mark Zuckerberg has elevated Meta's head of policy and communications Nick Clegg from vice president of global affairs to president of global affairs, as the social network begins the next chapter to help build the metaverse.



The move appears to shift Zuckerberg's focus on major policy decisions more fully to Clegg.



"For the last three years, Nick has managed some of the most complex issues our company faces - including content policy, elections, the establishment of the Oversight Board, and more," Zuckerberg wrote in a post late on Wednesday.



"Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work."



His new role will see him jointly report to Zuckerberg and Sandberg, chief operating officer.



Clegg previously worked as a politician in the UK and served as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2010 to 2015 before joining Facebook in 2018.



"As Nick takes on this new leadership role, it will enable me to focus more of my energy on leading the company as we build new products for the future, and it will support Sheryl as she continues to focus on the success of our business," he added.



--IANS

na/