Zoo safari launched in Bihar's Rajgir

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) In a bid to promote tourism in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated zoo safari in Bihar's Rajgir.



Zoo Safari is a much awaited pet project of CM Kumar which spreads over 472 acres of land situated in lush green Swarnagiri and Vaibhav Giri mountain ranges.



It will emerge as a major tourist attraction of Rajgir. It is constructed in a manner that wild animals like Asiatic lion of Gir forest, Royal Bengal tiger of Sundar Van, leopards of Aravali and Shivalik Mountains, panther, deer, black buck, and many others will be visible in open space. They have been accommodated in specially designed open space enclosures.



The biggest enclosure spreads in 90 acre land with a complete natural view of forest and hills.



According to an official, the tourists can enjoy safari in vehicles having cage facilities inside the zoo. The capacity of a vehicle is 25 people in one go.



A.K. Pandey, principal chief conservator of forest Bihar said: "It is a dream project of chief minister Nitish Kumar that was finally completed in a time period of five years. It has an online and offline facility to book tickets and enjoy the Safari."



Besides the zoo safari, it also has a restaurant, auditorium and ampi-theater," he said.



The zoo Safari project was started in January 2017 and thrown open for public in January 2022 at the cost of Rs 176.18 crore.



Rajgir is located in Nalanda district, which is 90 km away from state capital Patna. It was a major tourist attraction of Bihar in the past. Besides zoo safari, glass walkway, ropeway and nature safari are the other major tourist attractions of Rajgir.



