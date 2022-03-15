Zelensky writes letter to family of American journo killed in Ukraine

Kiev, March 15 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has written a letter to the family of American journalist Brent Renaud, who was shot dead in the town of Irpin this week.



Renaud, the 51-year-old journalist who had been working in the region, was killed by Russian forces on Sunday during a firing, in which two more correspondents were also injured.



He is the first casualty among foreign journalists in the ongoing war.



Zelensky in his letter on Monday said that the "talented and brave journalist lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians".



"With all his courage and determination, he travelled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state.



"The people of Ukraine, who are fighting the Russian regime to defend their homeland and democracy, are mourning with you.



"May Brent's life, service and sacrifice inspire generations of people all around the world to stand up in the fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness," the President added.



According to Kiev police chief Andriy Nebytov, Renaud had been targeted by Russian soldiers, the BBC reported.



In the past, the journalist had reported from Afghanistan, Iraq and Haiti.



He also won a Peabody Award for his work on a 2014 series on Chicago schools, 'Last Chance High'.



--IANS

ksk/