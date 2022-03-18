Zelensky says war against Ukraine will set Russia back by decades

Kiev, March 18 (IANS) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has predicted that the war against Ukraine will set Russia back by decades - "to the disasters of the 90s".



"I am confident that by attacking us, they will destroy everything that the Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years. And they will return to where they once began to rise -- as they say -- to the ‘disaster of the 90s'," Zelensky said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



"Only without freedom, without the creative desire of millions of people to work for the development of their state. This will be the price of war against Ukraine for Russia. It will be a fall for them, a painful fall. And they will feel it - even in spite of ‘opium of the people' from the television propagandists," he said in a video address.



Earlier, Ukraine's armed forces said Russian troops have used almost their entire stockpile of missiles and some types of ammunition.



As a result, a number of companies working in the Russian arms industry have been switched to round-the-clock mode, according to the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



Due to the consumption of almost all missile ammunition and some types of ammunition, the military-political leadership has decided to transfer all companies working in the Russian arms industry and producing ‘Calibre' cruise missiles and ammunition for the ‘Tornado' multiple launch rocket systems to round-the-clock mode.



--IANS

san/arm