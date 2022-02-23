Z-plus security to Sacha Sauda chief on threat perception: Khattar

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said Z-plus security cover was given to self-styled jailed godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing a 20-year sentence for raping his two disciples, after assessing the threat perception.



"It is the duty of the government to provide security to any prisoner or outsider. Gurmeet Ram Rahim is out on furlough and on the basis of some inputs, he has been given Z-security," he told the media.



Ram Rahim was released from Rohtak's Sunaria jail on February 7. During his 21-day furlough, he is staying at his Gurugram ashram under heavy security.



"In case the prisoner is released on parole, Z-plus security protection or equivalent may be provided as per existing rules, regulations etc as he faces a high-level threat from radical Sikh extremists in India and abroad," a communication from a senior police official to the Rohtak Range Commissioner said.



Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women.



His conviction on August 25, 2017, had led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa, leaving 41 people dead and over 260 injured.



Ram Rahim was patronised by political leaders and parties in Punjab and Haryana for nearly two decades due to his ability to influence the votes of his followers.



