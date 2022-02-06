Yuvika Chaudhary says hubby Prince was worried when she got Covid

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Television actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Yuvika Chaudhary has recovered from Covid. She said took this time to reflect and rejuvenate and connect to people on video calls that she has been missing but not getting the time to talk to.



The actress, who has now tested negative, said: "When I turned Covid positive, people had started worrying a lot, especially Prince. It was a difficult time initially but the symptoms were mild.



"I got a bit of a fever a few days later but I kept engaging with people who talked to me up. They were the backbone during this time.



"I would watch fun stuff and always smile. The mind over matter was all the more important this time. I trained my mind to direct my body to keep it calm and recover fast. This virus can infect anyone. There is nothing to panic about."



The actress, whose latest song 'Sakhiyo' featuring husband Prince Narula is out, suggested yoga, steam and having hot water helps a lot to fight Covid.



"I started spending time with myself and went deep into mostly positive thoughts and one fine morning, I turned Covid negative."



--IANS

dc/ksk/







