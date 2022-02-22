Youth sets himself ablaze during demolition drive in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) A youth set himself ablaze on Tuesday during a demolition drive in J&K's Ganderbal district.



Police sources said that during the demolition of an illegally constructed complex at Gund Rahman village in the district, a youth identified as Amir Ahmad Shah sustained burn injuries after he set himself ablaze.



Sources said the youth has been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. The person set himself on fire when the demolition drive was being conducted and the officials tried to raze his family's newly-constructed complex on government land.



Authorities have launched a demolition campaign against illegal encroachments in Ganderbal.



During the drive, the owner of the complex along with family members and relatives pelted stones at the demolition party.



The officials said that the son of the owner tried to burn himself with some inflammable liquid and got injured.



The police said that the demolition drive was undertaken by the Irrigation and Flood Control department over the banks of Nalla Sindh.



"The said person was, however, rescued by the police and locals present on the spot. He received burn injuries before the flames were doused and he was shifted to the hospital. The owners had dug a deep trench to prevent ingress into the premises which prevented a prompt rescue," the police said.



