Youth murdered over blackmail with gay sex video; 3 held

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said three persons from Uttar Pradesh's Khurja have been arrested for killing a man who was blackmailing one of the accused over a gay sex video.



The police said that the arrested individuals were identified as Premvir, his nephew Parvinder, and his friend Rohit.



Premvir was in a gay relationship with the Shamsher Khan -- the youth who was murdered. Shamsher, who worked at his shop had filmed an intimate video and was blackmailing Premvir on the basis of that. He was allegedly demanding money from him.



Premvir who wanted to get rid of him hatched a conspiracy and got Shamsher killed.



The police said that on January 29 a the body of the deceased was found in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. The deceased was identified as Shamsher Khan, a resident of Jharkhand.



During the course of investigation the police found out that Shamsher was in a same sex relationship with Premvir.



The police also found that the deceased had been blackmailing Premvir. He had recorded a video of their intimate moments, and on the basis of that video, he used to extort money from Premvir.



Shamsher had also threatened that he would make the video viral on social media if his demands were not met.



After this, Premvir called his nephew Parvinder from Khurja to kill Shamsher. Parvinder roped in his friend Rohit in the conspiracy.



On January 29, Premvir took Shamsher to the guest house where Parvinder and Rohit were already present.



They killed Shamsher by strangulating him with a nylon rope.



Later, they dumped the body in the area.



They had put the body in a bag and dumped it near Sarojini Nagar Metro Station and fled. With the help of the CCTV footage, the accused were identified.



--IANS

atk/pgh