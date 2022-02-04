Youth held for marrying, impregnating minor girl in TN

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) A 29-year-old man has been arrested for marrying and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.



N. Nirojan, who was residing in a refugee camp for Sri Lankan Tamils at Archalur, married the girl from the camp at Bhavanisagar in 2021.



The girl became pregnant and was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. When the Aadhar card of the girl was checked it was found that she was only 16 years of age, informed doctors. The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Erode was alerted and police picked up Nirojan on Friday.



The girl, however, refused to sign on papers that Nirojan sexually assaulted her by force and the relatives of the girl staged a protest in front of the police station and blocked the busy road.



Police held discussions with the protestors but they continued the protest in front of the police station and later Erode town Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anandakumar reached the spot and warned the protestors that they will be removed by force.



A police officer with the All Woman Police Station told IANS that the protestors went violent and tried to hit their head on the tarred road and created a scene.



The protestors told the Police that they will not allow the police to register a case of forced sexual assault as Child marriages were common in Sri Lankan Tamil camps.



A case was registered under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act 2012 and the Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2006 against Nirojan.



He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody. The girl continues to be lodged in the hospital.



--IANS

aal/shb/