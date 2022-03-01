Youth group holds rally in Srinagar, claims stake in political power

Srinagar, March 1 (IANS) A group of youth activists held a rally here on Tuesday, claiming its stake in political power.



The rally, a first of its kind after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir municipal park in the Residency Road area here.



Belonging to different parts of the Valley, the youth activists told the rally that the days of 'old and exploitative political players' are over in J&K.



Time has come for the real stakeholders in Kashmir's future to hold all the stakes in the Union Territory, they maintained.



People attending the rally braved rain and cold weather to listen to the young leaders of tomorrow.



Sayim Mustafa, a known cricketer and activist, said the rally marks the beginning of an exhaustive public outreach programme aimed at connecting and engaging with the youth of J&K, understanding their issues and concerns and championing their rights and aspirations.



"It is a matter of great satisfaction for me to see the youth coming out in such numbers to support us and our platform. It is an overwhelming moment for all of us to be active stakeholders in writing a new chapter for the youth of our state.



"We are committed to script a new agenda for youth engagement and empowerment in J&K," he said.



Mustafa said it is saddening to see the youth of Kashmir saddled with disempowerment and faced with the prospect of taking over a legacy mired in political disempowerment.



"Active and meaningful youth participation is important to address the challenges that have an impact on us and our future. We are committed to carve out space for youth leaders.



"We want to groom the youngsters to play a pivotal role and contribute to the welfare of J&K in the coming decades. It is time the youth of J&K get together to take the mantle of responsibility to shape a brighter future for the coming generations," Mustafa said.



The rally was also addressed by Guftar Choudhary, Alyas Wani, Sheikh Zaffar Ullah (DDC Marwah), Zahid Parwaaz Choudhary. It was attended by dozens of energetic youth from across the Valley.



