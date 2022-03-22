Youth arrested with arms and ammunition in J&K's Srinagar city

Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) Security forces on Tuesday arrested one person with arms and ammunition in J&K's Srinagar city.



Police said a team of the security forces, including special operations group (SOG) Shopian and Safa Kadal police arrested one person from the Safa Kadal area of Srinagar and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from his possession.



"A youth was chased by SOG party from Shopian district and subsequently was apprehended by joint team of forces at Danamazar Ground in Safakadal, Srinagar. "Huge cache of arms and ammunition including 3 Pistols, 6 Magazines, 30 Pistol Round, 4 hand grenades were recovered from his possession.



"The youth has been identified as Kaiser Zahoor belonging to Safa Kadal area in Srinagar," police said.



--IANS

sq/svn/