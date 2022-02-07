'You're very greedy': Harbhajan to Kumble on anniversary of spinner's perfect 10 haul
New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Harbhajan Singh on Monday teased Anil Kumble on the 22nd anniversary of the legendary leg-spinner's historic ten-wicket in an innings haul against Pakistan.
This day, in 1999, Kumble became only the second man in world cricket to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match when he ran through a Pakistan batting line-up here.
Former spinner Harbhajan was also part of India's bowling line-up in that Test. The offie bowled 18 overs but went wicketless in the final innings.
Taking to social media on Monday, Harbhajan joked that the legendary spinner was "greedy".
"What a day it was @anilkumble1074, aap bahut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya.. mujhe 1 to lene dete.. Proud of u Anil Bhai Raising," Bhajji wrote on Twitter.
Kumble then thanked the off-spinner, who retired from all formats of the game earlier this year. "Thanks, Bhajju," Kumble replied.
