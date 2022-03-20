Your sugar fix

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 20 (IANSlife) This year, Myprotein India encourages everyone to have some lighter moments as they workout and immerse themselves in the colourful festivity as pleasing the mind with an eventful celebration to celebrate a Happy and Healthy Holi.





S'mores Cupcakes



Ingredients:

100g plain flour

75g caster sugar

30gVegan Protein Blend

7.5g apple cider vinegar

1/2tsp bicarbonate of soda

35ml oil

150ml dairy-free milk

12 vegan marshmallows



Method:

Mix together the flour, protein powder, bicarbonate of soda and sugar.

Mix in the milk, oil and apple cider vinegar.

Pour the mixture into 6 cupcake cases.

Put a marshmallow in the centre of each cupcake.

Bake at 180 degrees for 20 mins.

Leave to cool and top with a marshmallow.



High Protein Yoghurt Toast



Ingredients:

2 slices whole wheat bread, or your preferred bread

2 medium sized egg whites

50g Greek yogurt

10g protein powder

Few drops of flavdrops



Method:

Press bread using your fingers to form a depression square.

Mix the filling: yogurt, egg whites, protein powder, flavdrops.

Pour into the depression of the bread.

Top with fruits, I used strawberries.

Bake at 175°C for 15 mins. Alternatively, you can use an airfryer.

Serve with sugar free syrup and/or powdered sugar.



Chocolate Brownie Pudding



Ingredients:

oats

cocoa powder

1 scoop whey chocolate brownie

chia seeds

milk

custard

choco chips

Method:

Mix the oats, hot chocolate powder, whey, milk & chia seeds and keep it in the fridge.

Keep the custard in the fridge separately.

Mix all ingredients.



Cinnamon French Toast



Ingredients:

6x slices bread (without crusts)?

20g whey protein powder?

50g Greek yoghurt?

1x small egg?

30ml milk?

Vanilla Flavdrops?

1x tsp Cinnamon?

1x tsp sugar?

Sugar free golden syrup?

Method:

Roll each slice of bread flat with a rolling pin. Carefully cut off crusts

In a bowl, combine the Greek yoghurt and protein powder. Spread onto each bread slice, and roll up.

In a bowl, combine eggs, milk and vanilla flavour drops.

In another bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon and put to the side.

Dip each roll-up in the egg mixture, and pan fry in a skillet until all sides are golden brown.

Remove from the skillet and dip into the cinnamon sugar, and roll until completely covered.

Top with your syrup?



Protein Lava Cake



Ingredients :

45g Oat Flour

45g Chocolate brownie Impact Whey Protein

22g Cocoa Powder

2 Tbs Sweetener

20g Coconut Oil

62ml Almond Milk

1 Egg

20g Biscoff Spread



Method:

Preheat oven to 180C and prepare 2 ramekins or single cake tins.

Sieve oat flour, protein, sweetener and cocoa powder into a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.

Add coconut oil, almond milk and egg to the bowl and mix to combine.

Add half your batter to your prepared ramekins, dollop 10g of Biscoff into each ramekin and top with remaining batter.

Place in the oven for 10-12 minutes, remove and enjoy warm.



Protein Cheesecake



Ingredients:

40gVanilla Impact Whey protein

8-10 dropVanilla Flavdrops

220g hung curd (made with low fat dahi)

1 whole egg + 1 egg yolk

40ml slim milk

1/4 tsp lime zest



Method:

Mix all the wet ingredients and add the whey protein

Thoroughly combine so that there are no lumps

Line a muffin tray and divide the batter into equal parts (this recipe makes 4 servings)

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Turn down the temperature to 150° and bake for another 5 minutes

Cool outside the oven for 20 minutes and refrigerate for 4+ hours before enjoying chilled



*For a biscuit base, place cookie/biscuit of choice at the bottom of the liner before adding the cheesecake batter*



Protein Biscoff Donuts



Ingredients:

Donuts:

50g Flour

30g Vanilla Impact Whey Protein

2 Tbs Sweetener

3g Baking Powder

2g BiCarb Soda

150g Low Fat Greek Yoghurt

1 Egg White (approx 40g)

5ml Vanilla Essence



Filling:

90g Biscoff



Method:

Preheat oven to 180C and prep a patty tin (or dome dessert mould).

Sieve flour, protein powder, sweetener, baking powder and bicarb into a mixing bowl and whisk to avoid clumping.

Add yoghurt, egg white and vanilla essence and stir to create your dough. (You can also add any flavdrops here if you want to!)

Spoon mixture equally into 6 domes and place in the oven for 8-10 minutes or until cooked, then remove to cool.

While donuts are cooling, take the jar of Biscoff out of the cupboard and have a mental battle with yourself because you just want to eat it out of the jar.

Once doughnuts have cooled and you've had your battles, cut into your donut with a knife to create a pocket, then pipe (or spoon) biscoff into the middle of your donut.

Take a step back, realise you've just made a few lil beauties and then just annihilate each and every one, because they're low calories.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



