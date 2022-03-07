Your moral support is what keeps me going: Ramya Pandian's b'day wish for mom

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) Bigg Boss contestant and actress Ramya Pandian's heartfelt birthday wish for her mom is fast winning hearts on the Internet.



On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for her mother.



Posting pictures of them together, Ramya Pandian said, "Happy Birthday Amma! I am what I am today, because of you. It's all you.



"You give me the strength to move through all the phases of my life and your moral support is what keeps me going. Praying to the Lord Almighty for long lasting happiness, health and only positive vibes for you. Love you."



Ramya Pandian, who is best known for her brilliant performance in the National Award winning Tamil film 'Joker', has a series of films in different stages of production, including director Lijo Jose Pellisery's Malayalam film, 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', featuring actor Mammootty in the lead.



