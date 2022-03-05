Your March Book Collection

Boys don't cry: Megha Pant



An unputdownable story of a marriage made in hell. When Maneka is arrested as the prime suspect for the murder of her ex-husband, she reveals a chilling tale of marital abuse. But can what she says be taken for the absolute truth? This is a gripping, behind closed-doors story of a modern Indian marriage.



Achieving Meaningful Success, Unleash the Power of Me!: Vivek Mansingh with Rachna Thakur Das



Your ultimate guide to excellence, this book is an adept lifetime mentor, faithfully by your side to guide you through various stages of life. It helps you achieve meaningful success, including tremendous professional success through multidimensional and balanced life goals which are the key to happiness and fulfilment.



The book first focuses on defining the person you aspire to be through a step-by-step process. Then it guides you to become the best version of yourself and worthy of realizing your aspirations. The ideas shared are relevant to people from the age of fifteen years onwards, from high-school students and early and senior professionals to CEOs.



The Muslim Vanishes: Saeed Naqvi



The great poet Ghalib, part of a long tradition of eclectic liberalism, found Benaras so compelling that he wrote his longest poem on the holy city. If we take Ghalib and his followers out of the equation, will Hindustan become something quite new? This razor-sharp and funny play by Saeed Naqvi attempts to answer that question.



From the Heart of Nature: Pamela Gale-Malhotra



This is an amazing story behind the creation of a private forest sanctuary in India. In this deeply fascinating and inspiring personal journey, Pamela recounts how she connected and communicated with animals and trees both at a physical and spiritual level, and how understanding and preservation of nature is the only way to save mankind. Called 'Noah's Ark' by an Oxford University scientist, the SAI Sanctuary is an example of how nature exists on a delicate balance. You cannot destroy nature and you cannot rearrange it without serious consequences to your existence!



The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup



Usha Uthup, India's undisputed icon of pop music, has enthralled an entire generation of listeners with her unforgettable voice and continues to do so. Completing fifty years as a professional singer in 2020 was just another milestone in her fabled career.



In this vivid biography, which was originally written in Hindi, Vikas Kumar Jha captures the entire arc of Uthup's career in music. From her childhood days in Mumbai and her first gigs singing with jazz bands in Chennai's glitzy nightclubs to her meteoric rise as India's musical sensation and her philanthropic work, Jha covers it all and manages to weave a narrative that is colourful, inspiring and bound to keep any reader engrossed till the end.



