Yogesh Tripathi: Unlike my character in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', I respect women

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Yogesh Tripathi, as Daroga Happu Singh in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', has been entertaining the audience for years now and has become a favourite comic character.



Apart from this, he is also a part of the show 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai'.



Talking about how much he relates to the character, Yogesh says: "The look that I have is very different from how I am in real life. I never harass women, I treat them with respect. I would like to give a message that in comedy shows, you should see things in a comic way. They aren't reality, so don't take inspiration. The show is to lighten up your mood."



Happy being part of both the shows, the actor shares that fan messages make his day.



"I feel great when I get messages from people like 'watching your show makes me feel happy and relaxed'. During the time of lockdown, most of the messages were that such shows were seen the most. Such messages give us positivity as we work for 12 hours and it also motivates us to work even better so that there is no repetition and people don't get bored."



"Also, people relate to the serial and our writers Manoj Ji and Shashank Ji write nice everyday stories, dialogues inspired from our daily lives, so when you watch the show you can relate to it and that's the reason why these comedies have been running successfully for years," he adds.



About his association with Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli, he says "I have also done 'FIR' with them and have been associated with the team since 2009. I and Anup Upadhyay also did 'Jija Ji Chhat Pe Hai'. It was so much fun moving from one set to another, meeting the cast of different shows, eating together. Both of them are the best producers and take care of us well. The journey till now has been great so far," he says.



Yogesh urges fans to keep watching their shows. "Keep laughing. We are here because of you," he wraps up.



