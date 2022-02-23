Yemen complains over Houthi activisites from Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 23 (IANS) Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi on Tuesday received a complaint letter from his counterpart in Yemeni Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak about the Houthi militia engaging in hostile activities from inside Lebanese territories.



Mubarak said that the Houthis have been broadcasting programs through Al-Masirah and Al-Sahat TV channels from Lebanon without legal licenses, Xinhua news agency reported.



The letter has prompted Mawlawi to request security agencies for necessary investigations on the operators of the two channels.



The Lebanese minister said it is necessary to take all measures against such practices which "create obstacles facing Lebanon's official efforts to strengthen relations with Arab countries and endanger the sovereignty of those countries".



