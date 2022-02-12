Yami on 'A Thursday': Makes me confident to take many such edgy characters in future

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Yami Gautam is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film aA Thursday'. She says the response the movie's trailer has got makes her sure as an actor to take on many such challenging and edgy characters in the future.



'A Thursday' begins with a joyful backdrop of a kindergarten amidst giggles and innocent glee, when Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam Dhar), the teacher, suddenly takes her students hostage.



Yami said: "A Thursday is very close to my heart for more reasons than one. I am more than excited to receive so much love from my fans across the nation.



"It makes me sure as an actor to take many such challenging and edgy characters in the future. I hope they enjoy the film as well."



Up next, Yami Gautam has 'Dasvi', 'OMG2', and 'Lost' in the pipeline.



She is also working on Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's untitled next with Sunny Kaushal and another project with RSVP Movies.



