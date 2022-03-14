Wrestler Sushil Kumar now training inmates at Tihar Jail

By Atul Krishan

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Olympian Sushil Kumar, who was arrested and later charge sheeted by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, has now started imparting wrestling training at Tihar Jail complex.





Sushil Kumar, presently lodged at jail number 2 of the Tihar for alleged involvement in the murder of Dhankar, who was training at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, is now training fellow inmates, a jail official said.



Another official requesting anonymity said that it all started a week back and Kumar was allowed to train five to six inmates who are interested.



"It was the decision of the jail authorities. We wanted him to teach his wrestling skills to others. We approached him and he agreed to our proposal. He also showed willingness," said the official.



The jail authorities didn't confirm whether Kumar would be paid for teaching wrestling skills or not.



Jail sources said that the training being given by Kumar will be considered as 'wages' and the payment will be decided in near future.



As of now, police have arrested 18 persons in connection with the Dhankar murder case and two charge sheets have been filed against Kumar and others by the Crime Branch in a Rohini court.



