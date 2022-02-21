World's richest man Musk 'dating' Australian actress Natasha Bassett

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who ended 2021 as the richest person in the world, is now reportedly dating 27-year-old Australian actress Natasha Bassett.



According to Bassett, she has fallen for the 50-year-old's brains, "not his bank balance", reports Daily Mail.



At the moment, Musk has a net worth of $233 billion as the richest person on earth.



Bassett was recently spotted leaving Musk's private jet called Gulfstream in Los Angeles in the US.



"Bassett has been seeing Elon for some time. They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes," the report said late on Sunday, citing sources.



Musk has a one-year-old son called 'X AE A-Xii' with singer Grimes, now 33. They split in September 2021.



After the split, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, revealed that she was "still living" with Musk in an Instagram post in October.



Bassett will be seen as legendary singer Elvis Presley's first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in an upcoming biopic.



"She's gorgeous and could have her pick of men but says she adores Elon because he's so smart and interesting to be around," the source added.



She and Elon "have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.a



Musk has five sons with his first wife, the author Justine Musk, and married and divorced British actress Talulah Riley twice.



