World Archery Para Championships: Pooja clinches historic silver for India

Dubai, Feb 27 (IANS) Recurve archer Pooja Jatyan made her first Worlds appearance a memorable one as she claimed the historic silver medal for India in individual recurve women open at the Dubai 2022 World Archery Para Championships, which concluded here on Sunday.



Pooja, the 24-year-old from Gurugram, Haryana, who already had scripted history becoming the first ever Indian para-archer to reach the finals of Worlds individual event, put up a great fight against Italian Paralympic silver medallist Vincenza Petrilli but lost 3-7 (24-24, 23-21, 26-28, 24-26, 25-27).



The 24-year-old Indian raced to a 3-1 lead before a couple of 7s spoiled her campaign.



"It was great to play the finals and go back home with the silver. A little bit disappointed to lose on the gold. But I fought hard. I will try hard to make it gold next time," Pooja told the Paralympic Committee of India.



"Coming into the event, I didn't expect a medal in the individual category, rather in the mixed category. I and Harry Bhaiya (Harvinder Singh) make a strong pair."



Earlier, Jatyan rallied back from one set down to defeat the 49-year-old British Paralympian Hazel Chaisty 6-2. She also had a chance to win a second medal at the Championships in the women's doubles bronze medal match along with her namesake and Paralympian Pooja Khanna but faltered against Mongolia.



India also claimed a silver medal in mixed compound team event thanks to Shyam Sundar Swami and Jyoti Baliyan's brilliant show at the Championships.



Tomohiro wins men's recurve gold



In another final, Japanese Ueyama Tomohiro pipped France's Toucoullet Guillaume in a thrilling one-arrow shoot-off to win the men's recurve final 6-5. With the scores level at 5-all, Tomohiro shot a 9 while Guillaume managed 8.



"I can't express it in words. I'm just so happy. I didn't think about any number while shooting. I just tried to follow the process and shot like a normal day. This is my best ever result."



--IANS

cs