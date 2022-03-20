Work with honesty for welfare of people: Kejriwal to Punjab MLAs

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Aam Admi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked newly elected party MLAs of Punjab to work with honesty as a team for the welfare of the people of Punjab.



Kejriwal asked all AAP MLAs in Punjab to work with dedication and honesty, saying people have reposed their faith and now it is their responsibility to deliver.



"In the last three days, Mann sahib, tussi kamaal kar ditta... we are really proud of you," said Kejriwal while addressing the MLAs virtually in his first interaction after forming the government in Punjab.



"I will call it the anti-corruption action line. We are getting so many messages on social media about the impact it has already started to make", said Kejriwal on the announcement of launching an anti-corruption helpline number by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.



Talking about the ministerial berths in the cabinet, Kejriwal said that only 17 out of total 92 could be made ministers. "You all are diamond, but we have to work like a team of 92 people. If you set aside your personal ambition, then Punjab will progress. It is a big responsibility to become a minister," said the AAP convener.



--IANS

