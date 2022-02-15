Work together to promote R&D with spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Technology Development Board, Department of Science and Technology, to develop mutual cooperation with the health ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers for Research and Development (R&D) activities.



"We should work together to promote research works in accordance with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Apart from the chemicals sector, we should identify sectors in the field of Pharma and Health, where work can be done to develop and adopt indigenous technologies by mutual cooperation," he said.



Emphasising the need to expand activities of the Board and make its functioning more effective, Mandaviya advised the Technology Development Board to reach out to all the industrial clusters to spread awareness among the small and big entrepreneurs.



"We should inform and educate them about how the Technology Development Board can help them in developing their innovative indigenous technology. This will yield positive results and would help the country to move towards realizing the vision of self-reliant India," said Mandaviya.



Various departments of both the ministries - Health and Chemicals & Fertilizers - will hold regular meetings with the Technology Development Board and other stakeholders to promote Research and Development and to explore opportunities to develop indigenous technology in the respective areas. The Technology Development Board provides technical and financial assistance for these activities.



--IANS

avr/skp/