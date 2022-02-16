Work from home ends in Kerala, daily Covid tally at 12,223

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (IANS) As more and more Covid restrictions in Kerala continue to be lifted, the state on Wednesday saw 12,223 more people turn Covid positive while the positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, state Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.



Meanwhile, a fresh order ended the work from home facility for all state and private sector employees and from now on all will have to report for work at their respective offices.



State Education Minister V.Sivankutty announced that schools will go into off line from February 21.



George's statement also said that 21,906 recoveries were recorded and the active cases stood at 1,13,798, of which 4.5 per cent patients were being treated at various hospitals.



The day also saw 25 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 63,109.



