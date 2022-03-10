Won't poach Goa Congress MLAs, says Fadnavis

Panaji, March 10 (IANS) The BJP, which is one short of the majority mark in Goa, has already received letters of support from three independent MLAs and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party which has two MLAs, senior party leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, adding that the party was in no hurry to stake claim to form the government considering the comfortable nature of the mandate.



Fadnavis, who is the BJP's in-charge of the Goa polls, also said that the party was not interested in poaching MLAs from the Congress party, which has managed to win just 11 seats.



"Three independent candidates have extended support to the BJP. We had said yesterday that even if we win 21 seats, we will take some more people along with us. In keeping with the assurance, these three independents and the MGP have given letters of support to the BJP. They are going to be with us. We are thankful to the MGP and the three candidates and we will form a government with a good majority of 25," he said.



"Now there will be a meeting of the central parliamentary board. A central observer will be appointed. He will come to Goa either today or tomorrow. There will be a legislature party meeting after which we will meet the Governor. Because we have a majority, we do not need to run around," Fadnavis said.



The BJP leader also taunted the Congress, which he said had already sought an appointment with the Governor at 3 p.m. on Thursday, a day earlier, in anticipation of winning the election.



"The Congress thought they would get a majority therefore they had written to the governor on Wednesday seeking an appointment at 3 p.m. But no one from the Congress reached there at 3 p.m., because they had nothing to show. The Governor was waiting to see who's coming," he said.



Fadnavis said that the BJP was looking to fly down its central leaders for the swearing-in ceremonies of chief ministers in the four states and was trying to chalk-out an extended programme.



"We want our party's central leadership to be present during the swearing-in. So we will co-ordinate with the central leadership and all four states and take oath on the day," Fadnavis said.



When asked if the party would look to poach Congress MLAs this time round, Fadnavis said: "We do not need anyone from the Congress. We will not take anybody".



--IANS

maya/skp/