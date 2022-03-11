Women's World Cup: Wolvaardt, Luus guide South Africa to competitive total vs Pakistan

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), March 11 (IANS) Clinical half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt (75 off 91 balls) and skipper Sune Luus (62 off 102 balls) helped South Africa post a competitive 223/9 in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at the Bay Oval here on Friday.



Wolvaardt and Luus were instrumental in holding the innings together, as South Africa, aiming for their maiden Women's World Cup title, overcame an excellent spell from Pakistan spinner Ghulam Fatima.



Fatima picked up three wickets in two overs to put the skids on the Proteas during the middle overs and Pakistan's victory target would have been much greater if not for her intervention.



After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Fatima Sana (3/43) gave Pakistan the perfect start when she dismissed top-order batter Lizelle Lee for just two in the third over of the match. Tazmin Brits didn't last much longer, as keeper Sidra Nawaz hung on to a beauty behind the stumps off the bowling of Diana Baig (1/23) as South Africa fell to 21/2.



Wolvaardt and Luus then put on 89 for the third wicket to bring the momentum back, only for Fatima to take a series of wickets in quick succession to leave the Proteas reeling at 120/5 after 32 overs.



Luus, Chloe Tryon (31) and Trisha Chetty (31) smashed some lusty late blows to help boost South Africa's total, leaving Pakistan a decent run chase if they are to register their first win of the tournament.



Brief scores: South Africa 223/9 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 75, Sune Luus 62, Chloe Tryon 31, Trisha Chetty 31; Fatima Sana 3/43, Ghulam Fatima 3/52) vs Pakistan.



Pakistan XI: Sidra Amin, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima.



South Africa XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Suné Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.



--IANS



akm/