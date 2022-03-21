Women's World Cup: Nida dedicates momentous victory to Pakistan's supporters

Hamilton, March 21 (IANS) After registering a comfortable eight-wicket victory over West Indies, Pakistan's match-winner Nida Dar dedicated her side's first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup win in 13 years to the supporters. The last time Pakistan won a game in the World Cup was way back in 2009 when they had defeated the same opponent.



"The inspiration for us is all the girls who are looking up to us. We desperately needed that win so this one goes to all Pakistanis who are watching and supporting us," Nida said in a post-match press conference.



Nida claimed four for 10, the best-ever figures by a Pakistan bowler at a World Cup, to run through the West Indies batting line-up in Hamilton and restrict them to 89 for seven in a game shortened to 20-overs-per-side due to rain.



An accomplished chase led by Muneeba Ali's 37 ensured Pakistan ended their 18-match World Cup-winless streak and left Nida understandably satisfied.



"We really needed this win and the girls were focused," she said. "I was only thinking about bowling in good areas. As a senior campaigner, that is my role and I played my role today, so I'm happy."



"As a senior campaigner, we always know we are the role model of the team and we always work on that. I work on pressure situations and that paid off today," she added.



Nida set the tone for a successful day by taking a key wicket with her very first ball, holding on to a low return catch to dismiss the dangerous Deandra Dottin for 27. She later lured Shemaine Campbelle down the pitch and had her stumped before rounding off her spell by removing Kycia Knight and Chinelle Henry in successive deliveries.



Each scalp was celebrated in style, which she put down to those she has watched admiringly at World Cups gone by -- and Nida is now relishing being part of those making new memories for Pakistan supporters.



