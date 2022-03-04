Women's WC: Matthews slams second career WODI ton as West Indies set challenging target

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), March 4 (IANS) Young West Indies opener Hayley Matthews slammed her second WODI century as the 23-year-old helped her team to a fighting 259/9 in 50 overs against hosts New Zealand Women in the inaugural match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup here on Friday.



Matthews was in outstanding form as she set the tournament opener alight by scoring 119 from just 128 balls at Bay Oval.



The West Indies opener hit 16 boundaries and one massive six during her entertaining knock and most of the New Zealand bowlers were on the receiving end.



New Zealand's veteran seamer Lea Tahuhu (57/3) was expensive from her nine overs, while Fran Jones (0/39 off six overs) also allowed the batting side to score at better than a run a ball.



Sisters Jess Kerr (2/43) and Amelia Kerr (1/33) were economical in comparison, but the hosts will need to bat well to chase down West Indies's target.



Brief scores: West Indies Women 259/9 in 50 overs (Hayley Matthews 119, Stafanie Taylor 30, Chedean Nation 36; Lea Tahuhu 3/57, Jess Kerr 2/43) vs New Zealand Women.



New Zealand team: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jones



West Indies team: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell.



--IANS



akm/