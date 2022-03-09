Women's WC: Jaffer lauds West Indies for 'incredible' win over England

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday lauded West Indies for an "incredible" win and a valiant fielding effort in the match against England in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.



West Indies pulled off another upset as they defeated England by seven runs to secure their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup victory over the defending champions.



West Indies batter Deandra Dottin had taken a stunner in the match, stretching her right hand in a full superwoman pose dismissing the England opener for 12.

"Congratulations West Indies women on an incredible win, Not for nothing they say catches win matches. This catch from Deandra Dottin will take some beating! #WIvENG #CWC22," Jaffer wrote on Koo.



After edging out hosts New Zealand in their opening encounter, West Indies were 81 for no loss before Sophie Ecclestone's incredible 21st over saw three wickets fall to halt their momentum.



But Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation put on 123 for the fifth wicket to set England 226 to win, six more runs than Heather Knight's side had ever chased down to win a World Cup game.



The 2017 winners stuttered frequently in reply before a 61-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Ecclestone and Kate Cross seemed to be taking them to victory, however two wickets in four balls in Anisa Mohammed's 48th over snatched it for the West Indies and left England winless from their first two games.



