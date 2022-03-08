Women's Day against backdrop of ongoing pandemic

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) This year's International Women's Day on Tuesday took place against the backdrop of the ongoing global pandemic and emerging new strains, but also in a world desperately trying to emerge from the impact of this pandemic and focus again on other urgent and critical global issues such as climate change.



Expanding into the increasing focus on climate change in the political and public sphere, reinforced by COP26 (UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow), International Women's Day 2022 recognized and celebrated the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the change for a more sustainable and climate-resilient future for all.



Despite increasing evidence on the vital correlation between gender, social equity and climate change; historically, climate change scientists, researchers, and policymakers have struggled with how to make the connection.



When climate-change induced disasters hit, women and girls' lives and livelihoods are disproportionately affected. This is due to lack of information, mobility, decision-making and access to resources and training, as well as gender-based cultural norms and barriers.



Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future, remains beyond the reach.



Women and girls play a central role in addressing, mitigating, and solving the climate crisis. Women possess unique knowledge and experience, particularly at the local level, in areas such as agriculture, conservation and the management of natural resources.



Women are more likely to consider their families and communities in decision-making processes, allowing for more holistic and effective climate action. Their inclusion in decision-making processes, as well as including the gender lens into climate and environmental policies is critical to effective climate action.



The United Nations Observance of International Women's Day held virtually amidst powerful voices of UN senior officials, activists, government representatives and experts from around the globe to discuss women and girls' contributions to Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.



