Woman succumbs to injuries, Srinagar grenade attack toll reaches 2

Srinagar, March 7 (IANS) The woman injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city succumbed to injuries in the hospital on Monday taking the death toll to two.



"20-year old Rafiqa of Hazratbal, who had suffered multiple injuries in yesterday's grenade attack, has succumbed today in the hospital.



"The death toll in this explosion has reached two,", police said.



One person was killed and 34, including a policeman were injured when militants hurled a grenade in the busy Hari Singh High Street market adjacent to the city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday.



So far, no arrest has been made in this incident while the police has said that vital clues have been received through the CCTV footage and a breakthrough is imminent in this case.



