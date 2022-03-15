Woman raped thrice in a day in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 15 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a woman was raped thrice in a day by three different men at three different locations in Lucknow.



The police have arrested one Shabab Alam, 25, who raped the woman and left her near Charbagh.



For a second time, she was raped at the riverfront and was later picked up by another man who raped her again.



The other two alleged rapists have not been arrested as yet.



The Hazratganj police had received a complaint about a woman lying unconsciously near Parivartan Chowk.



Police rushed the woman to Queen Mary's Hospital where she was found to have been raped.



The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter.



The three men have no connection with each other.



Station House Officer (SHO), Hazratganj, Shyam Babu Shukla said: "We have registered an FIR under charges of gang rape. The accused, Shabab, has been arrested while a manhunt is on to nab the other accused."



--IANS

