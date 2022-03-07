Woman killed over dowry in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna, March 7 (IANS) A woman was killed by her in-laws over dowry in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, an official said on Monday.



After the crime, the accused tried to cremate the body but failed as the victim's family reached the cremation ground and pulled it out from the pyre. The body has been sent for post-mortem.



According to victim Reena Devi's brother Ajay Shah, her husband Pappu Shah and his parents used to harass her for dowry. They were demanding a motor bike.



"We had promised to fulfill their demand after arranging for money. On Sunday, they again raised the same demand and beat up her with iron rods. My sister complained about the assault over the phone. They then strangled her," he said.



"We immediately rushed to Parsauni police station and lodged a complaint but the police refused to take action. Then we rushed to the Parsauni Mailwar village where the accused were cermating the body in the cremation ground. We pulled out the partially burnt body from the pyre and took it to Parsauni Sheohar NH 104 and blocked the road for more than 2 hours," he said.



On being informed, the police reached the highway. A large number of villagers also assembled at the place. They lifted the blockade on the assurance of the police.



"We have registered an FIR against main accused Pappu Shah and his parents under relevant IPC sections of murder and criminal conspiracy. They will soon be arrested," said Jamshed Alam, ASI of Parsaini police station.



--IANS

ajk/shb/