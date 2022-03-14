Woman honey-traps bizman, later kills him & his wife

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), March 14 (IANS) The Bijnor police have arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly 'honey-trapping' a trader, killing him and then his wife before burying both in the backyard of her house.



The shocking details emerged during the interrogation of Roma Devi, a widow, who was in a relationship with Rajesh Agarwal, 55, a resident of Krishna Colony in Aligarh.



She had an eye on his three shops and a house.



According to reports, Agarwal had suddenly disappeared along with his wife Babita on February 28.



A missing person report was filed by Babita's brother, Manoj Kumar Rana, a resident of Ghaziabad, following the incident.



Police investigation revealed that Roma had an extramarital affair with Agarwal and she wanted to acquire his property as the couple did not have a child.



She connived with her 19-year-old son, Tushar Singh, lover Mukesh Singh and his brother Dheeraj Singh to get the businessman and his wife killed in their house. Later, their bodies were buried in the backyard of Roma's home in Hamidpur.



Superintendent of Police (Bijnor) Dharamveer Singh said, "Roma Devi worked in a salon run by Babita and was a regular visitor at the latter's house. Therefore, she became our prime suspect. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime. We have recovered a car, motorbike, mobile phone and the murder weapon. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. All accused persons are in judicial custody."



