Woman, granddaughter murdered in UP district

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), March 14 (IANS) An elderly woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were found brutally murdered inside their home.



The incident was reported from Didarganj police station in Azamgarh district on Sunday.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Azamgarh Anurag Arya said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified miscreants in this connection and teams have been formed for early workout of the case.



Initial investigations revealed that the elderly woman, Lilavati Gupta, lived with her granddaughter Anchal Gupta, 12, while other family members were staying in Bihar.



On Sunday, the doors of their house were found open but there was no activity till late in the day.



The neighbours went in to check and found bodies of the two lying in a pool of blood.



They raised an alarm and then informed the police.



The SP also reached the spot while dog squad was also called in. Police found that throats of both the victims have been slit.



The motive behind the killing is not clear yet, said the police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.



