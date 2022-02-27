Woman ends life after making video call to husband

Lucknow, Feb 27 (IANS) The wife of a government doctor allegedly shot herself at her house, minutes after making a video call to her husband.



The incident took place on Saturday.



The victim, Anju Verma, 49, was a teacher at a government school in Barabanki and was undergoing treatment for depression. Her husband Sameer Verma is a radiologist at Balrampur Hospital.



The mother-in-law and sons of the deceased were present in their house in Indira Nagar, when she took the extreme step.



According to police, Anju made a video call to Sameer and told him that her disease would not be cured and she did not want to live anymore. She then disconnected the call abruptly.



She used Sameer's licenced revolver to shoot herself. Hearing the gungunshot, her mother-in-law reached the room and informed Sameer about the incident. Anju was rushed to the Trauma Centre of KGMU, where she was pronounced dead.



Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), North Zone, Prachi Singh, said, "No suicide note was recovered from the scene and the body has been sent for autopsy. Investigation is underway."



Anju was undergoing treatment for depression for the last two years, she said.



The ADCP added that after disconnecting the call, Anju took out the revolver which was kept in an almirah when her family members were not in her room.



