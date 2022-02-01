Woman attacked with acid in Srinagar, being operated upon (Lead)

Srinagar, Feb 1 (IANS) A 24-year-old woman faced an acid attack in Srinagar on Tuesday and is being operated for her injuries, police said.



Police sources said the woman was attacked in the evening with acid in Usmania colony of Wantpora in Hawal area of Srinagar.



"The woman was attacked outside her business unit this evening. She was immediately shifted to S.M.H.S hospital where Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, the medical superintendent of the hospital said her face had got damaged," a police source said.



"The girl is being operated upon to ascertain whether her eyes have been damaged or not," Dr Singh said.



Police has taken cognisance of the heinous crime and the assailants are being traced, sources said.



--IANS

sq/vd