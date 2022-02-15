Woman among 8 youths held with MDMA in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 15 (IANS) A team of officials from the Kerala Excise and Customs took into custody four youths from a hotel near here after they were found in possession of MDMA - a psychoactive drug.



In all, 55 grams of MDMA have been confiscated from the arrested which included 30 grams from their vehicle while 25 grams was found in the hotel room.



After taking them into custody, the team waited in the hotel and in the wee hours of Tuesday, nabbed four more, including a woman, who had come to buy the drug from the first team.



A probe official said the questioning was underway and that the MDMA was brought from Bengaluru for sale here.



"Three vehicles and mobile phones have been taken into custody. The first team is understood to have sourced the MDMA from a Nigerian national in Bengaluru," said the official.



