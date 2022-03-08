Woman accuses husband, his mother of duping her

Lucknow, March 8 (IANS) A woman has accused her husband and mother-in-law of duping her of Rs 2.3 crore and usurping one half of a house which was purchased by her.



Hema Kapoor has lodged a complaint at the Ghazipur police station saying that she was married to Abhishek Kapoor of Vibhav Khand in Gomti Nagar in 2003.



She has named Abhishek and his mother Mamta Kapoor in the case.



According to the FIR, she went to Scotland with Abhishek in 2010 as he had to pursue his studies and she had to run a business there. They stayed for over 5 years in Scotland where she successfully ran a beauty parlour.



After shifting back to Lucknow in 2016, they decided to purchase a house for which she gave the money she had earned through her business.



"Abhishek got one half of the house registered in his name even though he did not spend a single penny. He also withdrew Rs 2.3 crore and paid Rs 30 lakh to the seller.



He deposited the money withdrawn from our joint account in his bank account and later showed he paid Rs 2 crore to the house seller," she alleged.



Additional DCP, North Zone, Prachi Singh said that an FIR has been registered under the charges of dishonesty, punishment for cheating by impersonation, forgery for purpose of cheating, fraudulently or dishonestly using a genuine document against the husband and his mother.



She said action would be taken after investigations are completed.



--IANS

amita/dpb

