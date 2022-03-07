Woman abducted, gang-raped by Army jawan, 4 others in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 7 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman was picked up from her college in Muzaffarnagar on the pretext of dropping her home on March 3, locked in a room in Delhi for nearly 48 hours and allegedly gang-raped by an Army jawan and four of his friends.



The police said that the victim and the main accused, the son of the village pradhan, knew each other well.



According to sources, the 24-year-old jawan had joined the Army in 2020 and was currently posted at Fatehgarh.



Dharmendra Kumar, SHO Khatauli, said: "The woman, in her complaint, said that she was held captive for nearly 48 hours in Delhi where the accused and his four friends gang-raped her. She, somehow, managed to escape and reached Khatauli on Saturday. We have registered an FIR against five people under IPC section 376-D (gang-rape) following her complaint. The woman was sent for medical examination and the report is still awaited."



In her complaint, the woman alleged that when she resisted, she was beaten up by the accused, locked up in a room and sexually assaulted.



"A police team has been formed to arrest the accused. We are also conducting a detailed investigation and looking into all the angles in this case," the SHO added.



--IANS

amita/shb/