'Withdraw cases against 165 accused or face protest'

Kalaburagi, March 7 (IANS) Leaders from the minority community on Monday urged Karnataka Police to withdraw cases against 165 accused persons, including 10 women, in connection with the communal incident that took place on Mahashivratri in Aland city of Kalaburagi district.



Afzal Mehmood, who addressed a press conference along with leaders of the minority community, said if the cases are not withdrawn, they will hold protest against the Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police.



On Shivratri, the police did not act according to the law, he alleged.



"They have falsely registered cases against innocent people under pressure from Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba, local MLAs and several Hindu group leaders. Khuba came with a large group when prohibitory orders were in place. However, no action was taken against him and others who violated the curfew orders," Mehmood added.



The police have arrested those people, who were standing before their houses, he said.



Karnataka Police arrested 167 persons, including 10 women, in connection with the incidents of communal violence in Aland. The police investigation has revealed that it was a pre-planned violence.



The district administration had clamped prohibitory orders till March 5 in the town following a large scale violence.



The violence took place when 'Ganga Abhishek' (cleansing of 'shivling' with Ganga water) and a puja was performed to the Raghava Chaitanya shivling, which is located in the premises of the historical 'Laadle Mashak Dargah' on Mahashivratri.



As the puja was performed, a mob suddenly started pelting stones and resorted to violence.



The police said they have made arrests on the basis of video proof and more arrests are likely to be made.



--IANS

mka/khz/