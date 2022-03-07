With 70 seats, AAP may come to power in Punjab: CGS

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may come to power in Punjab with a massive majority, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for Global Studies, University of Delhi.



The survey projected 70 seats for AAP in the 117-member state Assembly, while the ruling Congress may not even get half of what AAP is projected to win.



The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance may not win even a single seat.



According to the survey, the ruling Congress may win 29 seats with a vote share of 23.5 per cent. AAP is likely to win 70 seats with a vote share of 40.2 per cent, while the BJP and allies may win 17 seats with a vote share of 15.8 per cent. The SAD alliance may not win even a single seat and get 6.8 per cent votes.



Sunil K. Choudhary, Director, Centre for Global Studies, said the Punjab Assembly Election Surveys 2022 attempted to conduct election studies based on a critical, objective and scientific research methodology in social sciences.



The Centre for Global Studies, formerly Development Countries Research Centre (DCRC), was set up in 1990 and got affiliated to the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Delhi, in 2004.



