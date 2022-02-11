Will pray that everyone gets child who enters politics: Lalu on PM's remark

Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday said that he will pray to God to give children to "everyone" and they should come into politics.



The remark was made after the Prime Minister praised Nitish Kumar for not indulging into dynasty politics and termed him a "great socialist leader". He also referred Ram Manohar Lohia and Geordge Fernandes as great socialist leaders.



"What can I do if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have a child. Everyone knows Nitish Kumar has a son who does not want to enter politics. He (Nitish's son) is not capable of handling politics and contesting elections. In these cases, who will be seen on the dais of the election campaign. I pray to god to give children to everyone and they should come into politics," Lalu Prasad has said.



The Prime Minister's statement came a day before the first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. He was targeting the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav for dynastic politics.



Lalu Prasad said that a successor is "essential" to carry forward the political legacy of the family and party.



Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad, referring to a remark made by the Prime Minister during campaigning for 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, said, "I want the PM to decide which statement is correct, 2015's -- when he termed the JDU as Janata Ka Daman and Utpidan -- or the one he made in 2022, as the two statements are contradictory."



--IANS

ajk/shs