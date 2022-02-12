'Will fill up national minority commissions' vacancies after polls'

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Centre has apprised the Delhi High Court that the appointments to be made in the National Commission for Minorities have been deferred because of the Model Code of Conduct of the elections to the five state legislative assemblies, adding the government will expeditiously fill up the vacant positions immediately upon the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct.



During a video-conference hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed this to a bench of Justice Najmi Waziri.



The bench was hearing a plea of petitioner Abhay Ratan Bauddh through Adv. Manan Aggarwal in a matter related to the filling up of vacant positions in the Commission.The National Commission for Minorities is to have seven members, including the Chairperson.



"Pursuant to this court's order dated December 2, 2021, six positions were filled up. However, on February 1, 2022, the Chairperson of the Commission resigned, and later one more vacancy arose on account of the completion of the tenure of a member. As of today, there are three vacant positions," stated the order dated February 9.



The court has posted the matter for April 28 for further hearing.



