Will carry my approach from playing days into coaching, says Sudeva Delhi FC coach

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Sudeva Delhi FC head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo has worked under his fair share of coaches throughout a storied playing career and the former defender hopes to make his mark on a young team in the Hero I-League in his first season in the top job.



"Playing and coaching are completely different, but I would say that looking at my background, coming from Kashmir and having the career I did, something I would carry from playing days into my coaching would be a 'never give up' attitude," he said.



Football has evolved a lot since the days when defenders were just expected to put their foot through the ball and get it away from their own goal but Wadoo believes in taking a pragmatic approach.



"During my playing days, we were told to clear the ball and play long to avoid any risks at the back. But today, football has changed a lot and with the influence of Spanish coaches, we see a lot of defenders playing out from the back. I would still say it is risky so it wouldn't be my go-to philosophy," he said.



Sudeva Delhi's season began with a narrow 1-2 loss against a strong Mohammedan Sporting team but his team's performance has given Wadoo cause for optimism heading into the rest of the season.



"Mohammedan are one of the contenders for the title this season and to get that kind of result against them on opening day was a big positive," he said. "My players knew what they were up against but never stopped fighting until the final minute and that was the biggest plus point."



Fielding a young, all-Indian squad for the second season running, Sudeva Delhi might not be challenging for the Hero I-League this time round but the 38-year-old has still targeted a top-half finish.



"We have to be realistic so obviously I will not say we will win the title but we will try to finish as high as possible in the table and that is doable with this set of boys," concluded Wadoo.



--IANS

--inj