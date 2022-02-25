Will bear transportation cost for bringing back people: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced his government will bear the expenses for bringing back students and workers of Odisha stranded in Ukraine.



Patnaik has asked Development Commissioner-cum-Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P.K. Jena to co-ordinate the overall issue of bringing back citizens from Odisha.



Besides, the Resident Commissioner in Delhi will coordinate with the government of India over this issue, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.



The Chief Minister has also directed the district administration to collect information regarding students and workers in Ukraine and effectively coordinate with their family members at this hour of crisis.



Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.



A large number of citizens of Odisha, many of whom are students, are stranded in Ukraine.



Meanwhile, the Odisha government has set up a special cell in Delhi, and appointed a nodal officer for safe return of the citizens from Odisha.



"To ensure the safe and early return of stranded citizens of Odisha in Ukraine, a Special Assistance Cell has been made functional in the office of the Resident Commissioner of Odisha, Odisha Bhawan, New Delhi, to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and other concerned agencies," said the Home department in an order.



Ravi Kant, Resident Commissioner, New Delhi has been designated as the nodal officer for the purpose. Those who need assistance from the nodal officer can contact on mobile phone/whatsapp - 8527580245, landline - 011-23012751, e-mail- re.odisha@gmail.com/rescm-or@nic.in, said the Home department.



