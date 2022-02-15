'Will appeal', says Tejashwi on Lalu's conviction in fodder scam

Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) Following the decision of the special CBI court of Ranchi in the fodder scam case convicting Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of the former Bihar Chief Minister said that he and his party will appeal in the higher court.



"During 16 years of Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, many scams took place but not a single leader was convicted. Everyone in the country knows that the CBI, ED, Income Tax are working like units of the BJP. They never act on accused like Vijay Malya, Mehul Choksi, Neerav Modi, Lalit Modi and recently a Gujarati Bhai took away Rs 23,000 crore," Tejashwi said.



"So everyone in the country knows how BJP is acting against opposition leaders. Lalu ji is a representative of the poor and deprived people of the country. They have made Lalu ji a mass leader. He is a symbol of social equality and social justice. That's why his party RJD became the single largest party in Bihar. There is no need to dishearten with the decision of the Ranchi court. We will fight for him till our last breath. The CBI court has given a decision against him but he was never held guilty in Janata ki Adalat," Tejashwi said.



Following the decision of the CBI court of Ranchi in 139.5 crore alleged illegal withdrawal from Doranda treasury, Tejashwi said that Lalu Prasad is a complainant of the incident but the opposition made him accused.



According to information, Lalu Prasad has been shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) considering his elderly age and health condition.



Lalu Prasad and 74 others were held guilty of illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from Doranda treasury some 30 years ago. The quantum of punishment will be announced on February 21.



